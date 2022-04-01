Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 1, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Are the Lakers out of the playoffs? Will they make it?

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
 April 1, 2022 12 p.m. MDT
SHARE Are the Lakers out of the playoffs? Will they make it?
merlin_2916912.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) drives on Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Utah won 122-109.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Two years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers were celebrating winning the franchise’s 17th NBA championship.

Now, they may find themselves out of the playoff picture altogether, even as LeBron James and Anthony Davis try to return from injury to help in the playoff push.

Related

Will the Los Angeles Lakers miss the playoffs?

  • As it stands now, after the Lakers fell to the Utah Jazz on Thursday for their fourth straight loss, Los Angeles is tied with San Antonio for 10th in the Western Division with identical 31-45 records.
  • While the Spurs and Lakers split their season series, San Antonio holds the tiebreaker over Los Angeles because it has a better conference win-loss percentage. 
  • The Lakers and Spurs are likely fighting for the Western Conference’s final play-in spot — the No. 7 to No. 10 seeds in each conference will stage a play-in tournament to determine who fills the seventh and eighth playoff seeds for each conference. 
  • Right now, both teams are two games back of the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 9 seed and 3.5 games up on Sacramento.
  • The Lakers were a part of the play-in tournament last year and advanced as the No. 7 seed, though they lost to the No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

What games do the Lakers and Spurs have remaining?

Both teams have six games left in the regular season.

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Friday, April 1: vs. New Orleans.
  • Sunday, April 3: vs. Denver.
  • Tuesday, April 5: at Phoenix.
  • Thursday, April 7: at Golden State.
  • Friday, April 8: vs. Oklahoma City.
  • Sunday, April 10: at Denver.

San Antonio Spurs

  • Friday, April 1: vs. Portland
  • Sunday, April 3: vs. Portland.
  • Tuesday, April 5: at Denver.
  • Thursday, April 7: at Minnesota.
  • Saturday, April 9: vs. Golden State.
  • Sunday, April 10: at Dallas.

Who’s got the tougher road to the postseason?

  • Los Angeles likely has the tougher path, with all but one of its final six opponents — Oklahoma City being the outlier — in the playoff picture. 
  • San Antonio has two games against Portland, which is eliminated from the playoffs, before finishing against four playoff-caliber teams. Three of those final four games are on the road.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
You have to see the highlights from the Bucks and Nets last night
Daily NBA standings update: Who might the Utah Jazz face in the playoffs?
Analysis: Jazz end 5-game losing streak with a win over the Lakers
Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House Jr. to return to Jazz lineup vs. Lakers
What happens if the Jazz don’t make an extended playoff run?
How the Jazz improbably, unbelievably blew a 25-point lead to the Clippers — again