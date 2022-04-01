Why Max Hall’s game-winning TD pass in alumni game was just icing on the cake

Max Hallhad a magical week, indeed.

For a guy whose college and NFL career is over and he’s steeped deep in coaching high school football in Arizona with former BYU stars Ty Detmerand Dennis Pitta, it was a sports nirvana of sorts.

First of all, he made the first hole-in-one of his life while playing with former BYU teammates Bryan Kehland David Nixon at Westin Kierlands in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Earlier in the week... Max Hall got his first ever.... pic.twitter.com/DUrXrBPuEp — Dick Harmon (@Harmonwrites) April 1, 2022

Then he hooked up with Kehl for the winning touchdown in BYU football’s alumni game in LaVell Edwards Stadium, a moment celebrated by his teammates and fans as if it were an actual game televised nationally — which it kind of was via BYUtv.

“I pure’d a 6-iron 197 yards on the No. 17 par-3 hole,” said Hall. Moments afterwards, while back in the golf cart, an excited Kehl made a video recounting the moment and emotion.

It was kind of karmawhen Hall and Kehl both shared a celebratory moment after a game-winning TD to culminate the alumni game that drew a crowd estimated at 7,500 fans.

Hall currently coaches varsity football for American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek, Arizona. He is the winningest quarterback in BYU history and former all-stater at Mesa’s Mountain View High. He played briefly in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals.

“Most amazing thing I’ve seen in my life,” said Kehl of Hall’s first lifetime ace.