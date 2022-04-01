Watch: 5 fun moments you may have missed from BYU’s alumni game

There was the obvious highlight from BYU football’s alumni game on Thursday night — Max Hall completing a 55-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Bryan Kehl for the game-winning score on the final play.

That wasn’t the only notable moment, though, on a night meant to be fun and allow both fans and former players to reminisce at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Here’s a look at a few other enjoyable moments from the Navy team’s 31-27 win over the Royal team:

What a night for Aleva Hifo

Former BYU receiver Aleva Hifo looked like he would be the night’s hero when he gave the Royal team its first lead on a touchdown with just eight seconds remaining. That wasn’t meant to be after Hall completed the comeback two plays later.

Still, Hifo had an impressive game, finishing with five receptions for a game-high 104 yards, including two long catches that set up a pair of Royal scores.

Mitch Mathews gets some hang time

Former BYU wide receiver Mitch Mathews caught a pair of touchdowns and used the goal post as a prop in both celebrations. On the first, he dunked the ball over the goal post, then did pull-ups on the goal post bar following the second.

Side note: there was no penalty called for excessive celebration on either.

Ed Lamb and other coaches hit the field

Several BYU coaches played in the game, though Ed Lamb and Jernaro Gilford were the stars.

Lamb, a former linebacker, had a nice pass breakup in the end zone, then added a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter for the Royal team.

Gilford, the former cornerback who was also playing for the Royals, came up with an interception before halftime.

Devon Blackmon’s long awaited TD

Former BYU wide receiver Devon Blackmon never caught a touchdown pass during his two seasons at the school, but on Thursday, Hall got him his long-awaited TD in Provo.

Hall, who threw three touchdown passes, found Blackmon near the goal line during the fourth quarter and hit Blackmon for a 27-yard strike.

‘Domanator’ dials up a little Steph Curry celebration

Former BYU quarterback Brandon Doman, aka “The Domanator,” was a late addition to the Navy team’s roster. He made his lone touchdown moment of the night count — hitting former teammate Reno Mahe for a touchdown just before halftime — and had a nice celebration in the process.

Unbelievable night. I had way more fun than I deserved. Kudos to @kalanifsitake and the @BYUfootball program for an awesome night. I got to throw one more touchdown to one of the all time greats Reno Mahe!!! https://t.co/GL6QjrRgWj — Brandon Doman (@bdoman) April 1, 2022

Austin Collie has an important question …

Though former star BYU wide receiver Austin Collie didn’t play in the alumni game, he had a question for Kehl, a linebacker, after he made the game-winning touchdown catch.

@thekehlzone You keep the ball? Haha — Austin Collie (@AKCollie_17) April 1, 2022

The players share their appreciation

Several former Cougars turned to Twitter to share their thoughts about the event.

⁦@kalanifsitake⁩ ⁦@BYUfootball⁩ ⁦@JackDamuni⁩ Thank you for the fun alumni game! Pretty cool sharing a locker next to Itula Mili again! Tight Ends Tight Friends! pic.twitter.com/GFJSPOZZUr — Chad Lewis (@Chadlewis89) April 1, 2022

I forgot @mitchmathews10 had some wiggle I owe you one for that goal line fade route lol you had me but luckily the ball wasn’t thrown… — Coach JG (@jernarogilford) April 1, 2022

Max is a real one! https://t.co/ejby98GvlP — Mitch Mathews (@mitchmathews10) April 1, 2022

@mxrd15 he was ready!! All he does is win games!! https://t.co/UDQLtsXz4J — Ty Detmer (@TyDetmer14) April 1, 2022

Want to watch the full BYU alumni game highlights?

BYU has you covered.