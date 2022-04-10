Facebook Twitter
Sunday, April 10, 2022 
Analysis: Jazz cruise to victory in regular season finale against Trail Blazers

Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 22 points for the Jazz in the final regular season game of the 2021-22 season.

Sarah Todd By Sarah Todd
 April 10, 2022 11:31 p.m. MDT
Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez, right, drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, April 10, 2022. The Jazz won 111-80.

Steve Dykes, AP

PORTLAND — The Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 111-80, at the Moda Center on Sunday night in the final game of the regular season.

As the Jazz’s regular season finale and the rest of the games around the league unfolded, it was made official that the Jazz will face the Dallas Mavericks in the opening round of the 2022 playoffs, with Game 1 tipping at 11 a.m. MST on ESPN.

High Notes

  • There wasn’t really anything to gain from trying too hard and risking anything in this game, but luckily the Jazz didn’t really need to try hard to get an easy win. Honestly they just kind of had to go through the motions and make a few good plays. They even started out the game 0-17 from 3-point range and it didn’t matter because the Blazers aren’t good. I think a low-stakes game that allows the majority of the regular rotation guys to rest through the fourth quarter while getting a win is a nice way to end the season.
  • There wasn’t as much attention on the Jazz’s game against the Blazers as there was on the other three games happening around the league that were going to decide who the Jazz would play in the postseason. Even so, there were some really quality moments in the Jazz game that are worth noting.
  • Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 22 points for the Jazz. He started in place of Bojan Bogdanovic, who was resting his recently healed calf, and Hernangomez played his tail off the entire game.
  • Mike Conley took his braids out and wore his hair in all of its natural glory. He said he “needed to let it breathe.” I think that this is Conley’s best look, so I thought it was a great night in that regard. But I’m sad to report that Conley said he’d be getting his hair braided again before the playoffs start.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Brandon Williams, left, shoots the ball over Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Steve Dykes, AP
Portland Trail Blazers forward Didi Louzada, left, shoots the ball over Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr., right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Brandon Williams, left, drives to the basket on Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder yells out to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson, center, goes after a loose ball as guard CJ Elleby, left, and Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr., right, look on during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson, center, drive to the basket on Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr., left, and forward Royce O’Neale, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III, left, blocks the shot of Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez, center as guard CJ Elleby, right, closes in during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley, left, hits a shot over Portland Trail Blazers forward Elijah Hughes, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson, left, drives to the basket on Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, April 10, 2022.

  • The Jazz were pretty bad offensively to start the game (I mentioned the missed 3’s) but they were playing smart defensively for large portions of the game despite the misses. That’s something that a team like the Jazz can take into the postseason. They have to be able to depend on their defense even when things get really hard.

“We did a pretty good job of getting back, we were defending. Sometimes in those situations guys try to do a little too much on their own against a set defense. Once the ball started moving more we started running. When we run the impact is a ripple effect.” — Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

  • The Jazz were able to play Jared Butler a pretty significant amount of time in the final game. It’s probably really hard for a player like Butler to know that he’s likely not going to see the floor at all during the postseason and that the next time he’ll play meaningful basketball will be next season. That being said, it seems like every time that Butler has played this season, especially in longer stretches, that he has shown a little bit more of his game and it’s built up a lot of confidence in the type of player that he can become. If nothing else, no matter the results of the postseason, Butler is something to look forward to as far as the Jazz’s future is concerned.
  • Yes the Jazz are going to be on the road to start the postseason and they are the 5th seed, but there is benefit to not being one of the top two seeds in the playoffs now that the Play-In Tournament is a thing. Last year the Jazz had less than 48 hours to prepare for their first round opponent, but this time the Jazz know exactly who they’ll be playing and they also have nearly a week to prepare for that matchup. 

Low Notes

  • If you were looking for excitement and intensity this was not the game for you. There’s not really anything that the NBA can do about this. There are always going to be regular season finales that are not fun. The NBA could cut the season down to fewer games and there would still be a final game between a good team and a bad team that doesn’t hold the attention very well.
  • Royce O’Neale seemed to hurt his hand on a deflected pass at one point against the Blazers. He stayed in the game but was messing with his right hand for the rest of the night. Hopefully it was just a stinger and not something that linger.

Flat Notes

  • Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell (non-COVID related illness) did not play on Sunday night which, from a rest standpoint is fine, but you kind of wish these guys could have had more games strung together with the full roster this season. It feels like there’s less continuity and rhythm going into the postseason. Maybe that’s just a feel thing. Here’s to hoping that things feel different when the playoffs begin on Saturday.

