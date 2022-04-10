Facebook Twitter
Utah Jazz Sports

The Utah Jazz are reportedly changing Trent Forrest’s contract for the playoffs. Here’s why

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 April 10, 2022 9:42 a.m. MDT
Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) looks for an open teammate during an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Trent Forrest will reportedly be on the Utah Jazz’s roster for the upcoming playoffs.

On Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz will be converting Forrest’s contract from a two-way deal, which he’s been on since joining the Jazz in 2020, to a standard one.

Under NBA rules, players have to be on standard deals to be eligible to play in the playoffs.

The Jazz currently have one standard roster spot open, and up until a few days ago, it was assumed that they would fill it by signing Forrest to a standard deal for the playoffs.

Last Wednesday, however, Forrest suffered a ligament sprain in his left foot and will be evaluated on a weekly basis.

As such, some wondered if the Jazz would look to a player who is for sure healthy to fill their last roster spot, but given Wojnarowski’s report, that will not be the case.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Forrest has far outplayed his two-way contract this season after the NBA changed the rules on them for this year in response to the pandemic, lifting the cap on how many days they could be with their NBA team instead of their G League team.

Forrest, 23, has appeared in 60 games (six starts) and averaged 3.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per contest as he has had major point guard duties at times.

