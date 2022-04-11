Trauma levels of healthcare workers are comparable to those of veterans, study says

During the pandemic, COVID-19 healthcare workers experienced high levels of trauma, comparable to those of military veterans, according to a study done by Duke University, Vanderbilt University and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

About the study: The study researched the “moral injury” of 2,099 healthcare workers during the pandemic, and compared it to data of 918 post 9/11 combat veterans.



The researchers looked into two different kinds of moral injury: moral injury imposed by the immoral actions of others, and moral injuries imposed by one's self by carrying out actions that conflict with their personal moral code.

“Moral injury is used to describe the damage done to the consciousness or identity of people who might witness, cause or fail to prevent acts that go against their own moral standards,” said Jason Nieuwsma, Ph.D., the lead author of the study, according to a Duke press release.

“Moral injuries can happen when healthcare workers’ values and beliefs conflict with their actions or the ways they witness others acting,” said Nieuwsma.

Study findings: 46% percent of veterans and 51% of health care workers reported moral injury inflicted by the actions of others’ immoral behavior, while 24% of veterans and 18 % of health care workers indicated moral injury due to their own actions that violated their personal moral code, according to the study.

