‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 could release this summer

The third season of “The Mandalorian” might drop this summer, months ahead of the expected wintertime release.

When is ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 release date?

Actor Giancarlo Esposito — who plays Moff Gideon on “The Mandalorian” — recently talked about his schedule on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

When asked about the third season of “The Mandalorian,” Esposito hinted that the “Star Wars” series could come sooner than expected.

“You’ll get it soon,” he said. “I’ve got a little few things to do in regard to that, to put some finishing touches on what I do. I believe it’ll be sometime this summer, no date set yet, but coming soon.”



Is ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 still filming?

Nope. Multiple reports — which were confirmed by “Mandalorian” actor Carl Weathers — suggested that the show had wrapped filming for Season 3.

The first two seasons of “The Mandalorian” dropped in the fall, while “The Book of Boba Fett” — which could be considered a third season of “The Mandalorian” — dropped in December.

A shift to the summer would be a major switch up by Disney+ to add more “Star Wars” content to its platform.

Learn more about ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

According to ComicBook.com, showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will talk about the show at a panel called “Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni” at the “Star Wars Celebration” convention in May.