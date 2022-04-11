Facebook Twitter
Monday, April 11, 2022 | 
Politics Utah

Former President Trump broke the law in trying to overturn election, Liz Cheney says

Rep. Liz Cheney says former President Donald Trump and those around him knew their actions in connection with Jan. 6 were unlawful but they did it anyway

D. Hunter Schwarz By D. Hunter Schwarz
 April 11, 2022 12:55 p.m. MDT
SHARE Former President Trump broke the law in trying to overturn election, Liz Cheney says
Reps Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., center, and Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., left, of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, testify before the House Rules Committee seeking contempt of Congress charges against former President Donald Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in response to their refusal to comply with subpoenas, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022.

J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

It’s clear former President Donald Trump and those around him knowingly broke the law in trying to overturn the 2020 election, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Sunday.

“They knew it was unlawful, they did it anyway,” Cheney said during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I think what we have seen is a massive and well-organized and well-planned effort that used multiple tools to try and overturn an election,” Cheney said.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol said in March it had enough evidence to make criminal referrals for Trump to the Justice Department for obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

Cheney, one of two Republicans on the committee, said a decision about whether to make criminal referrals for Trump hasn’t been made yet, but she said she’s confident committee members will reach an agreement. She called the Jan. 6 committee “the single most collaborative committee on which I have ever served” and said she’s “proud of the bipartisan way in which we’re operating.”

Related

Cheney is one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in 2021for incitement of insurrection, and she’s facing Trump-endorsed Republican Harriet Hageman in Wyoming’s Aug. 16 primary.

Cheney has a formidable war chest for the race, and she’s expected to announce she’s raised $2.94 million in the first quarter of 2022, according to Politico. She has the backing of Republicans, including former President George W. Bush as well as Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who headlined a fundraiser for her in March.

The number of Republicans who voted for impeachment and are running for reelection continues to dwindle after Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., announced this month he wouldn’t seek another term. Upton is the fourth House member to decide against seeking reelection, following Reps. John Katko, of New York, Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois, and Anthony Gonzalez, of Ohio.

Next Up In Politics
California, Utah and other Western states face scary wildfire season
What Utah Gov. Spencer Cox says in response to Tucker Carlson’s rant
2 stripped of delegate titles after double voting at Salt Lake County GOP convention
Paul Alan Cox returned to the land of his Latter-day Saint mission to reinvent medicine. He reinvented himself along the way
Buying federal land for affordable housing? Sen. Mike Lee proposes a plan
How Utahn is Utah? Here’s how many are ‘homegrown’ — and if that’s changing