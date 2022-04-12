The new ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 trailer teases the show’s endgame

A new trailer for the fourth season of “Stranger Things” dropped Tuesday morning, giving us our first glimpse at the show’s endgame.

The trailer — which you can watch below or here — shows that a war is coming to Hawkins, Indiana, and it is up to the heroes of the “Stranger Things” universe to stop it.

We see many shots of the “Stranger Things” stars investigating and exploring a looming threat. We also see a shot of Hopper (David Harbour) in a Russian prison camp.

The entire trailer centers around the idea that a battle is coming to Hawkins. We also see shots of a hideous creature, who appears to be the show’s main villain. There are easy comparisons to the Night King from “Game of Thrones.”

There’s also a line in the trailer that reads, “Every ending has a beginning” — a sign that this is the beginning of the show’s endgame.

“Stranger Things” Season 4 will hit Netflix in Summer 2022. Last year, Netflix announced the show would be released sometime in 2022 but there was no specific date given.