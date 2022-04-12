New poll: Majority of Americans support Biden’s proposals to fight climate change

Americans broadly support the Biden administration's six proposals designed to fight climate change, according to an annual Gallup poll released Monday.

The proposals, which tackle the energy transition, were a part of the Build Back Better bill. After not receiving support from Republican lawmakers, the bill was effectively killed and was effectively killed when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., refused to back it, according to Yahoo News.

Driving the news: Out of the six proposals, Americans were most supportive of tax credits and tax incentives in order to promote clean energy, while more were opposed to setting stricter standards and restrictions for vehicles.

Details: In the poll, 89% of Americans overwhelmingly supported tax credits for clean energy systems like solar power, while 75% backed tax incentives for businesses.

Only 59% favored federal spending on building more electric vehicle charging stations, and 61% supported tax credits for those buying EVs. As for setting standards and regulations for vehicles and establishing stricter limits, Americans favored it closer to 60%.

Overall, a majority (53%) were more concerned about the dangers of climate change than the potential harm of spending on the economy.

The bigger picture: One in 3 Americans have been personally affected by extreme weather since 2020, according to another Gallup poll based on interviews with 1,000 adults in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Ice storms in Texas, the dangerously recurrent wildfires in California or powerful hurricanes in New York are only a few extreme weather events cited by people.

According to The New York Times, 63% of people who had been affected by extreme weather reported being worried about climate change, compared to 33% of those not affected by extreme weather, showcasing that attitudes about the environment are closely associated with personal experience.