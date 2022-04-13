Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 
Music Utah Entertainment

Garth Brooks made an unexpected promise in Salt Lake City. Now he’s following through

Last summer, the country superstar stood on the stage at Rice-Eccles Stadium, soaked in sweat, and made an unexpected declaration to his enthusiastic crowd of 50,000-plus people

Lottie Elizabeth Johnson By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
   
SHARE Garth Brooks made an unexpected promise in Salt Lake City. Now he’s following through
Garth Brooks performs at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Country music superstar Garth Brooks performs at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Brooks announced on Wednesday he is returning to the venue on June 18.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Garth Brooks appears to be a man of his word.

Last summer, the country superstar stood on the stage at Rice-Eccles Stadium, soaked in sweat, and made an unexpected declaration to his enthusiastic crowd of 50,000-plus people.

“This was the fastest sellout we’ve ever had, or Ticketmaster’s ever had,” Brooks told his Salt Lake City fans. “And as much as I love that and as much as I’m thankful for that, all I can think about are those people who waited as long as you and they didn’t get a ticket. So I’m going to do something stupid right now.” 

Related

And then he made a promise. Acknowledging that he hadn’t yet talked to the stadium, Brooks announced that he would return to the venue before his massive stadium tour concluded in the summer of 2022.

Now he’s making good on his promise.

On Wednesday, Brooks revealed he is returning to Rice-Eccles Stadium on June 18 — and it’s his only return date in North America, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. Last year’s concert sold out within 30 minutes, and Brooks’ desire to return to Salt Lake City illustrates how much he enjoys performing for his fans, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Tickets for Brooks’ return show go on sale April 22 at 10 a.m. MT, according to the news release. Tickets can be purchased the following three ways: online at Ticketmaster.com, through the Garth Brooks Ticketmaster phone line at 1-877-654-2784, and through the Ticketmaster app. There is a limit of eight tickets per person.

Next Up In Entertainment
A singer has unexpectedly dropped out of ‘American Idol’ ... again
Legendary actor Gilbert Gottfried dies at age 67
The new ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 trailer teases the show’s endgame
This isn’t her first reality show. But this Utah singer hopes it’ll be her big break
‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’: A box office hit that is unapologetically for kids
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 could release this summer