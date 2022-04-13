Garth Brooks made an unexpected promise in Salt Lake City. Now he’s following through

Garth Brooks appears to be a man of his word.

Last summer, the country superstar stood on the stage at Rice-Eccles Stadium, soaked in sweat, and made an unexpected declaration to his enthusiastic crowd of 50,000-plus people.

“This was the fastest sellout we’ve ever had, or Ticketmaster’s ever had,” Brooks told his Salt Lake City fans. “And as much as I love that and as much as I’m thankful for that, all I can think about are those people who waited as long as you and they didn’t get a ticket. So I’m going to do something stupid right now.”

And then he made a promise. Acknowledging that he hadn’t yet talked to the stadium, Brooks announced that he would return to the venue before his massive stadium tour concluded in the summer of 2022.

Now he’s making good on his promise.

On Wednesday, Brooks revealed he is returning to Rice-Eccles Stadium on June 18 — and it’s his only return date in North America, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. Last year’s concert sold out within 30 minutes, and Brooks’ desire to return to Salt Lake City illustrates how much he enjoys performing for his fans, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Garth Brooks Is Returning To Salt Lake City Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, June 18th, 7:00 PM



The 2021 concert sold out in less than 30 minutes. Tickets go ON SALE Friday, April 22nd, 10:00 AM MT - Team Garth #GARTHinSALTLAKE pic.twitter.com/HcxYQZ1uvi — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 13, 2022

Tickets for Brooks’ return show go on sale April 22 at 10 a.m. MT, according to the news release. Tickets can be purchased the following three ways: online at Ticketmaster.com, through the Garth Brooks Ticketmaster phone line at 1-877-654-2784, and through the Ticketmaster app. There is a limit of eight tickets per person.

