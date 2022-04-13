Krispy Kreme sells dozen original glazed doughnuts at national average gas price

Krispy Kreme wants to help customers affected by record-high inflation and rising gas prices. So, it came up with a limited-time deal for additional relief.

Driving the news: Beginning Wednesday, and continuing each Wednesday until May 4, the doughnut chain will offer a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas, pinning the term “doughnut deflation” alongside it.

Details: The price will change on Monday of each week based on the national average gas prices, per Fox News.



This Wednesday, the doughnuts will cost $4.11. Normally, they go for at least $10.

Fans can check the latest price on Krispy Kreme’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and website.

Each customer is limited to two dozen doughnuts at participating shops and drive-thrus.

What they’re saying: “While Americans deal with the rising PPG — price per gallon — of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG — price per Original Glaze,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said, per USA Today.

Flashback: This isn’t the first time the doughnut chain has created a promotion revolving around current events. Just last year, Krispy Kreme offered a free Original Glazed Doughnut to anyone who showed their COVID-19 vaccination record in the shop. The offer lasted through the end of 2021.

Why the signature doughnuts? The brand seems to offer up the Original Glazed Doughnut more often than its specialty flavors. Skena said that’s because it’s their “most popular” doughnut, according to CNN.

”It’s what’s kept us in business for 85 years,” he added. That, and they’re simpler to make than, say, birthday cake doughnuts.

State of play: Dunkin', the competition doughnut chain, also hopes to give relief to customers. They’re offering Shell Fuel Rewards members a 30-cent per gallon saving after their fifth Dunkin’ beverage purchase. The offer will last through May 12.

