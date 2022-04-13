Utah baseball coach suspended 2 weeks

The University of Utah announced Wednesday that head baseball coach Gary Henderson has been suspended two weeks without pay “regarding a personnel matter.”

During his absence, Utes assistant coach Todd Guilliams will serve as the team’s interim head coach.

Henderson is in his first season as Utah’s head coach, replacing the now-retired longtime Utes coach Bill Kinneberg. Henderson was an associate head coach under Kinneberg for two seasons before taking over as head coach.

The Utes have gone 18-13-1 under Henderson thus far in the 2022 season. Utah next plays a three-game series against No. 20 Arizona, beginning Thursday.