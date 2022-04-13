Wasatch Academy center Keba Keita commits to Utah Runnin’ Utes

It’s been an eventful day for the University of Utah men’s basketball program.

First, the Deseret News and other outlets reported that former Duke and Utah basketball player and current BYU assistant Chris Burgess will join head coach Craig Smith’s staff.

Now, Utah has received a commitment from Wasatch Academy center Keba Keita.

Keba Keita has officially committed to play basketball at the University of Utah! On behalf of the entire Utah Star family we are so happy for Keba and can’t wait to watch him play at the U!@UtahMBB @RiseCircuit pic.twitter.com/35VL7hmron — Utah Stars (@utahstars1) April 14, 2022

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Keita, part of the 2023 class, is rated a four-star commit by 247Sports composite rankings.

Keita chose Utah over UNLV and Washington.

Keita is the third commit to Smith this offseason. Guard Wilguens Exacte Jr., who is also part of the 2023 class, officially signed with Utah on Wednesday and Cincinnati guard Mike Saunders Jr. announced his transfer to Utah earlier in April.