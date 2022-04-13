Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 
Utah Basketball Sports Utah Utes

Wasatch Academy center Keba Keita commits to Utah Runnin’ Utes

Joe Coles By Joe Coles
   
Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith talks in a huddle to his team

Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith talks to his team during a media timeout in a men’s basketball game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Utah won 55-50.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

It’s been an eventful day for the University of Utah men’s basketball program.

First, the Deseret News and other outlets reported that former Duke and Utah basketball player and current BYU assistant Chris Burgess will join head coach Craig Smith’s staff.

Now, Utah has received a commitment from Wasatch Academy center Keba Keita.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Keita, part of the 2023 class, is rated a four-star commit by 247Sports composite rankings.

Keita chose Utah over UNLV and Washington.

Keita is the third commit to Smith this offseason. Guard Wilguens Exacte Jr., who is also part of the 2023 class, officially signed with Utah on Wednesday and Cincinnati guard Mike Saunders Jr. announced his transfer to Utah earlier in April.

