‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is in theaters nationwide. But is it available to stream?

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” from A24 Films, has been getting rave reviews, with a nearly perfect Rotten Tomatoes critics score and audience score.

What is ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ about?

The film stars Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) who plays Evelyn, a stressed laundromat owner who discovers that she can leap in and out of parallel universes. With great power comes great responsibility, and now Evelyn has to save the multiverse from crashing to the ground, all the while struggling to do her taxes.

When will ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ be available to stream?

The film is an exclusive theater release, available nationwide as of April 8, according to The Wrap. You can find locations and showtimes here. The digital film is available for preorder here.

As of now, the film hasn't been tied to any streamers. Deseret News will update this article as more information becomes available.

Who is in the cast of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’?

In addition to Michelle Yeoh, the film also stars Stephanie Hsu (Broadway’s “The Spongebob Musical”), Ke Huy Quan (“The Goonies and Indiana Jones”), Jenny Slate (“The Obvious Child”), Harry Shum Jr. (“Glee”), James Hong (“Kung Fu Panda”) and Jamie Lee Curtis (“Halloween”).

Note: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is rated R for violence, sexual material and language. The film has a run time of 2 hours and 12 minutes.

