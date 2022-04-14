Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 
Church News Latter-day Saints Church of Jesus Christ

President Nelson is now the oldest president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott Taylor By Scott Taylor
   
SHARE President Nelson is now the oldest president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
merlin_2918624.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints poses in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Editor’s note: The full version of this story is published on TheChurchNews.com.

President Russell M. Nelson is now the oldest president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having lived 97 years, seven months and six days.

Born Sept. 9, 1924, in Salt Lake City, Russell Marion Nelson is the son of Marion C. and Edna Anderson Nelson. On Thursday, April 14, 2022, President Nelson turned 97 years, seven months and six days old — surpassing in age President Gordon B. Hinckley, who died on Jan. 27, 2008, at the age of 97 years, seven months and five days.

Related

President Nelson was ordained and set apart as the church’s 17th president on Jan. 14, 2018, becoming the second prophet — the first being Joseph Fielding Smith — to be called as president of the Church while over the age of 90.

In his four years and three months as president of the church, President Nelson has traveled 115,000 miles to 35 nations on six continents — meeting with government and religious leaders and Latter-day Saints in large and small settings — and has led thecChurch through the COVID-19 pandemic, ministering instead through videoconferences and online broadcasts. Asking Latter-day Saints to gather Israel on both sides of the veil, President Nelson has also announced 100 new temples, including 17 at the recent April 2022 general conference.

Related

During a Church News interview just before his 95th birthday, President Nelson took a few minutes to reflect on the past and then characteristically looked forward. “This work is moving forward at an accelerated pace,” he said. “I can hardly wait to bounce out of bed each morning and see what the day will bring.”

President Nelson’s wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, said that the older President Nelson gets, the more enchanted he is with the future. “There is an urgency,” she said. “Yes, there’s an urgency.”

Each birthday, he said then, is “just another day for me.”

He added: “I really don’t spend any time looking back. I did the best I could in each one of those phases, and I’m just looking forward to the many challenges that lie ahead.”

To read more about President Nelson and the history of other church presidents, visit TheChurchNews.com.

Next Up In Faith
Of Holy Week and wounded feet
Easter, Ramadan and Passover overlap this year. Here’s why that matters
Mark Wahlberg wants to work on more ‘faith-based content’
First Presidency celebrates life and mission of Jesus Christ with 2022 Easter message
The intertwining history of Latter-day Saints and Las Vegas
Headed to church for the first time in a while this Sunday? You’re not alone