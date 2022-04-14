Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Luka Doncic reportedly expected to miss Game 1 of playoffs vs. Jazz

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE Luka Doncic reportedly expected to miss Game 1 of playoffs vs. Jazz
A member of the Dallas Mavericks staff walks off the court with Luka Doncic (77), who suffered a leg injury on April 10, 2022.

A member of the Dallas Mavericks staff walks off the court with Luka Doncic (77), who suffered a lower leg injury in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Dallas.

Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press

All week there has been speculation concerning the health of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who suffered a calf strain in Dallas’ regular-season finale on Sunday.

On Thursday afternoon, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Doncic is expected to miss Game 1 of the Mavericks’ first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Saturday because of the injury.

On Monday, Doncic underwent an MRI, and the Mavericks have said there is no timetable for his return to action.

Injury analyst Jeff Stotts has reported that the average time missed this NBA season for players with calf injuries has been 16 days, with three being the fewest.

Related

Doncic, who has been named an NBA All-Star three years in a row, leads Dallas in points, assists, rebounds and steals per game, and finished the regular season in the top five of the NBA in the first two categories.

Doncic, the fifth-year pro out of Slovenia, missed 17 games during the regular season, and the Mavericks went 8-9 in those games.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Luka’s health, team depth ... and 3 other Jazz-Mavs storylines to keep an eye on
Talk is cheap so Utah Jazz are looking for their actions to speak for them
Utah Jazz-Dallas Mavericks playoff series schedule announced
How NBA stars Mike Conley and Joe Ingles left a Utah audience laughing and crying
Commentary: Utah Jazz’s regular season will be remembered, but how?
Why Quin Snyder might not be a candidate for the L.A. Lakers’ head coaching job anymore