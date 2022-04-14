Luka Doncic reportedly expected to miss Game 1 of playoffs vs. Jazz

All week there has been speculation concerning the health of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who suffered a calf strain in Dallas’ regular-season finale on Sunday.

On Thursday afternoon, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Doncic is expected to miss Game 1 of the Mavericks’ first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Saturday because of the injury.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss Game 1 vs. Jazz on Saturday night due to strained calf, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.



The latest regarding Doncic: https://t.co/bEFYKs2gmk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2022

On Monday, Doncic underwent an MRI, and the Mavericks have said there is no timetable for his return to action.

Injury analyst Jeff Stotts has reported that the average time missed this NBA season for players with calf injuries has been 16 days, with three being the fewest.

Doncic, who has been named an NBA All-Star three years in a row, leads Dallas in points, assists, rebounds and steals per game, and finished the regular season in the top five of the NBA in the first two categories.

Doncic, the fifth-year pro out of Slovenia, missed 17 games during the regular season, and the Mavericks went 8-9 in those games.