Particularly around this time of year, with the NFL draft quickly approaching, it’s not uncommon for draft prospects to be compared to a player already in the pros.

For Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, considered by many to be the top inside linebacker in the 2022 NFL draft class, his comparable player is one very familiar to people around the state of Utah.

ESPN recently took a look at comparable NFL players to 10 of the top prospects in this year’s draft, including Lloyd, and the Utes’ playmaker earned a comparison with San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner, the former BYU standout.

“Lloyd is a complete player at inside linebacker, much like Warner has been for the San Francisco 49ers. And their college production and measurables are nearly identical,” ESPN’s Todd McShay wrote.

“... Lloyd can stop the run, make plays on the ball in coverage and get after the quarterback. And the ability to impact the pass defense as an inside linebacker makes Lloyd an easy comp to Warner for me.”

McShay isn’t the only one to see the comparison, either. Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner said, “Someone may have cloned Fred Warner to create Devin Lloyd.”

LB1 Devin Lloyd is a Fred Warner clone 👀 pic.twitter.com/4nslTBtEJq — PFF (@PFF) March 31, 2022

How do the college careers of Fred Warner and Devin Lloyd compare?

In four seasons at BYU, Warner played in 49 games and had 264 career tackles, 158 solo tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, seven interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 13 pass breakups.

In four seasons at Utah, Lloyd played in 47 games and had 255 career tackles, 149 solo tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, five interceptions (three returned for touchdowns), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and nine pass breakups.

How do Fred Warner and Devin Lloyd’s measurables stack up?

In the 2018 NFL scouting combine, Warner measured 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds with 32-inch length and ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash time, according to McShay.

In this year’s combine, Lloyd measured 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds with 33-inch length and ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash time, per McShay.

In what round did Fred Warner get drafted? Where is Devin Lloyd projected?

In the 2018 NFL draft, Warner went in the third round with the 70th overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers.

In this year’s NFL draft, Lloyd is projected to be a first-round selection, with most experts having Lloyd go in the mid- to late first round.

How has Fred Warner done in his first four NFL seasons?