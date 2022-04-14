Lori Vallow Daybell has a new mugshot as she returns to Rexburg

Lori Vallow Daybell has been returned to an eastern Idaho jail after she was released from an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare facility, per East Idaho News.

Lori Vallow Daybell is back in an eastern Idaho jail after being released from an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare facility. Daybell was booked into the Madison County Jail and a new mugshot was taken. https://t.co/EKK27gHwCh — KSL (@KSLcom) April 14, 2022

Daybell was booked into the Madison County jail early Thursday morning after a new mugshot was captured for her. She faces multiple charges, including:



First-degree murder in the death of Tylee Ryan, her daughter.

First-degree murder in the death of JJ Vallow, her son.

First-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, the first wife of her current husband, Chad Daybell.

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the death of Ryan.

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the death of JJ Vallow.

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

District Judge Steven Boyce recently ruled that Daybell is competent to stand trial, per KSL.com. A stay in Daybell case has been lifted.

In June, Daybell was deemed not competent to stand trial, which paused her case for months.

Daybelland her husband,Chad Daybell, are accused of plotting to kill both JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who were missing for months before their bodies were found on Chad Daybell’s property in Salem, Idaho.

