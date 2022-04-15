A letter from Sydney Soloski to Utah gymnastics

How do you go about telling a story that was a lifetime in the making?

Even if the time frame is shortened to an athlete’s four or five years in college, how do you put into words the impact and meaning of a collegiate career?

That is the challenge every year when it comes to representing the experiences of gymnasts whose time with Utah gymnastics has come to an end.

Rather than make an ill-fated attempt at it, we’ve let the gymnasts speak for themselves ahead of the final meet of their careers.

Here is what Utah senior Sydney Soloski had to say.

“Dear Utah Gymnastics,

What a wild ride the past five years have been, and sadly it is coming down to its final days. Unfortunately, being an athlete doesn’t last forever, and I’ve realized it’s not supposed to. My time here at the University of Utah has been the most incredible experience I ever could have hoped for.

From the hard days in the gym to the 15,000 best fans in the nation screaming my name, these are memories that I hold near and dear to my heart and forever will. No words will be able to describe my gratitude and love for this program and the people in it, and for that I feel so blessed.

The last five years have been filled with happiness, heartbreak, tears, laughs, but most importantly memories that will last a lifetime. I wouldn’t trade my time as a Utah gymnast for the world.

The tears rolling down my face as I am writing this symbolize how much I’m going miss this part of my life as well as my gratitude for everyone who was a part of my journey — no matter how big or small.

These are tears of joy as I can truly say that I have accomplished everything I could have ever dreamed of and I walk away from this sport with my head held high knowing I made all my dreams come true.

I want to thank Utah gymnastics for introducing me to some of my best friends, giving me the experience of a lifetime and letting me grow into the woman I am today. Thank you for letting me become a part of your legacy. I love you and I’ll miss you dearly.”