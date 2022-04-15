Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 15, 2022 | 
Utah Utes Sports University of Utah

A letter from Adrienne Randall to Utah gymnastics

Trent Wood By Trent Wood
   
SHARE A letter from Adrienne Randall to Utah gymnastics
Utah’s Adrienne Randall competes on the beam as the Utah Red Rocks compete against Oregon State at the Huntsman Center.

Utah’s Adrienne Randall competes on the beam as the Utah Red Rocks compete against Oregon State in a gymnastics meet at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Utah won.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

How do you go about telling a story that was a lifetime in the making? 

Even if the time frame is shortened to an athlete’s four or five years in college, how do you put into words the impact and meaning of a collegiate career? 

That is the challenge every year when it comes to representing the experiences of gymnasts whose time with Utah gymnastics has come to an end. 

merlin_2853921.jpg

Utah’s Adrienne Randall performs on the beam as Utah and UCLA compete in a gymnastics meet at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Annie Barker, Deseret News
1 of 19
AP21116859210451.jpg

Utah’s Adrienne Randall competes on the balance beam during the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Matt Strasen, AP
2 of 19
merlin_2859822.jpg

Utah’s Adrienne Randall celebrates her beam routine during the Pac-12 gymnastics championships in West Valley City on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 19
merlin_2858512.jpg

Utah’s Adrienne Randall competes on the beam against Utah State University at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
4 of 19
merlin_2855325.jpg

Adrienne Randall competes on the beam during a gymnastics meet against the Cal Golden Bears at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Utah won.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
5 of 19
merlin_2845832.jpg

Adrienne Randall performs on the floor during the annual Red Rocks Preview at the University of Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
6 of 19
merlin_711502.jpg

Utah gymnastics’ Adrienne Randall competes on beam at the Pac-12 Championships on Saturday, March 23 at the Maverik Center.

Holli Joyce, Holli Joyce
7 of 19
merlin_1867485.jpg

University of Utah gymnast Adrienne Randall competes on the beam in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
8 of 19
merlin_774690.jpg

Utah’s Adrienne Randall competes on beam during a meet against Arizona at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
9 of 19
merlin_741586.jpg

Utah’s Adrienne Randall competes on the floor during a meet against Arizona at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
10 of 19
merlin_732399.jpg

Utah gymnast Adrienne Randall competes on the beam as Utah hosts Kentucky to kick off the 2020 season in the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
11 of 19
AP21107836908850.jpg

Utah’s Adrienne Randall performs on the balance beam during the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Matt Strasen, AP
12 of 19
merlin_732383.jpg

Utah gymnast Adrienne Randall competes on the beam against Kentucky as Utah kicks off the 2020 season in the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
13 of 19
merlin_714036.jpg

University of Utah co-head coach Tom Faren speaks to Adrienne Randall during the Pac-12 gymnastics championship at the Maverick Center in West Valley City on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Silas Walker, Deseret News
14 of 19
merlin_704150.jpg

The University of Utah’s Adrienne Randall performs on the beam during the Red Rocks’ meet against the University of California at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

Steve Griffin, Steve Griffin, Deseret News
15 of 19
merlin_687590.jpg

The University of Utah’s Adrienne Randall performs her mount on the beam during the Red Rocks’ meet against the University of California at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

Steve Griffin, Steve Griffin, Deseret News
16 of 19
merlin_686612.jpg

Utah’s Adrienne Randall competes on the beam against BYU at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
17 of 19
merlin_677222.jpg

Utah’s Adrienne Randall competes on the beam against BYU at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
18 of 19
merlin_653276.jpg

Adrienne Randall performs on the beam as Utah and Michigan battle it out in gymnastics at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 19
merlin_2853921.jpg
AP21116859210451.jpg
merlin_2859822.jpg
merlin_2858512.jpg
merlin_2855325.jpg
merlin_2845832.jpg
merlin_711502.jpg
merlin_1867485.jpg
merlin_774690.jpg
merlin_741586.jpg
merlin_732399.jpg
AP21107836908850.jpg
merlin_732383.jpg
merlin_714036.jpg
merlin_704150.jpg
merlin_687590.jpg
merlin_686612.jpg
merlin_677222.jpg
merlin_653276.jpg

Rather than make an ill-fated attempt at it, we’ve let the gymnasts speak for themselves ahead of the final meet of their careers.

Here is what Utah senior Adrienne Randall had to say.

“I can’t truly put into words how grateful I am to have been able to have the opportunity to compete and learn so much from the University of Utah, let alone the Utah gymnastics program.

It’s been an absolute privilege to compete for one of the most cultured, storied programs in all of NCAA Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics. I remember that little freshman in high school who just loved the sport and had her eyes opened to a whole new experience of college gymnastics. This program has done an unreal job at making my experience nothing less than unbelievable. 

I first want to thank my mom for being the best there is, and doing more than everything to help me get this far in my career. Without her, I don’t think that little girl who started gymnastics 19 years ago would have had the opportunity to do the sport she loves through J.O., Elite and college.

Gymnastics has always held such a special place in my heart, and looking back at every experience, injury, and hard practice, it was worth every little thing because it’s those days that make you grateful. 

Previous to the U., I attended SCEGA Gymnastics where I can’t even find the words to describe how thankful I am for every day spent there. Without them and their program, I don’t think that I would have had the opportunities I did, and to have the honor of being here.

I also want to thank at the time co-head coaches Tom (Farden) and Megan (Marsden) where they gave that little girl with huge dreams a chance to live them out at one of the most storied, elite programs. 

My freshman year was definitely special in different ways, but the one thing that stuck out to me the most was the team atmosphere. Before coming to college you are a team, but compete a lot for yourself individually whereas when you get here the ballgame is so different.

At the same time, it is such an incredible feeling to compete for those who stand right behind you. Previously to this I had broken my wrist where I had to get surgery to repair, but this program was nothing short of helping and rehabbing me as soon as possible back right before my sophomore year.

This was another year to remember. It was an undefeated year, and it’s indescribable to me because this team was something so special, until the heartbreak of a shortened season where COVID-19 ended us right before the postseason. I wouldn’t have changed any of it for the world because of how it bonded us and truly made us stronger for the 2021 season.

Another unbelievable year where we finished third in the country, and once again an indescribable year I wouldn’t have changed a thing for the world. Then onto senior year was truly an experience of ups and downs, but that’s the sport of gymnastics and I wouldn’t have changed how any of it played out. 

I’m beyond stoked to have had the opportunity to compete for this program, create such a strong bond with my teammates that I’ll hold onto for the rest of my life, and ultimately learn so much from this sport that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to everyone who has impacted my time in this sport. You will all hold a special place in my heart forever.”

Next Up In U of U sports
A letter from Cammy Hall to Utah gymnastics
A letter from Alexia Burch to Utah gymnastics
A letter from Sydney Soloski to Utah gymnastics
Why USC transfer Munir McClain switched positions — and why his ceiling is ‘sky-high’
Jaedyn Rucker is a national champion
The dream of a national title remains alive for Utah after the NCAA semifinals