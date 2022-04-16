3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s Game 1 win over the Dallas Mavericks

The Utah Jazz took Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, winning 99-93.
Here are three keys to the Jazz’s victory.
- With the Jazz up by 11 inside of six minutes to play, the Mavericks battled back to cut the deficit to just one with 2:12 to play. After neither team scored for over a minute, Royce O’Neale sank a 3-pointer with 57 seconds to go, giving Utah the cushion it needed
- The game changed in Utah’s favor in the third quarter. After a first half in which Donovan Mitchell scored just two points, he put up 19 in the third and finished the day with 32. In addition, the Jazz made three 3-pointers in the third quarter after making just two in the whole first half.
- Rudy Gobert was marvelous on the defensive end of the floor. Statistically, he finished with 17 rebounds and three blocks, but more than that, his presence altered what Dallas wanted to do on offense throughout the game.