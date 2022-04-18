This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break.

Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival.

“I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she yelled into the microphone.

Why it matters: She wasn’t the only one pushing for the fan-favorite item’s return. Taco Bell superfan Krish Jagirdar started a petition to “save the Mexican Pizza,” which garnered over 170,000 signatures.

The menu item — ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two crispy tortilla shells and topped with melted cheese and tomatoes — is customizable and serves as an option for those with dietary restrictions.

“Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the ‘fun’ fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households,” said Jagridar in a press release.

Details: The Mexican Pizza, available on May 19, will cost $4.49. Members of the chain’s loyalty program can order it two days before, starting May 17.

Flashback: The fast-food chain retired the menu item in September 2020, pointing toward accomplishing sustainability goals. The Mexican Pizza accounted for 7 million pounds of paperboard annually in the U.S., per CNN.

State of play: Now, the brand is back with operations and ingredients that have a lighter footprint, as well as a plan to include a sauce packet recycling program with TerraCycle, a recycling company based in New Jersey, according to a press release.

The bigger picture: These steps ensure that Taco Bell is inching toward its 2025 commitment “for all recyclable, compostable or reusable consumer facing packaging,” per the release.

