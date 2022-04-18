Can America pattern itself after other countries to curb gun violence?

Is gun violence becoming white noise in the U.S.? Over the weekend, four mass shootings happened in three different cities. The shootings took place in South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Portland, Oregon.

Is there more gun violence in America?

In 2020, the U.S. saw 45,222 total gun deaths, by far the most on record of any year, according to the Pew Research Center.

And the U.S. reports more deaths from gun violence than any other developed country per capita, according to a CNN report.

In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called gun violence a “serious public health threat.”

“Something has to be done about this,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told CNN. “Now is the time – it’s pedal to the metal time.”

What do Americans think about current gun laws?

In a Gallup poll from October, 52% of Americans responded that they feel the laws covering the sale of firearms should be made more strict.

“We’re facing a problem that is hitting our entire nation right now and that is why this is a national response,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams told CNN after a Brooklyn subway shooting last week. “We need a national response to this issue.”

What are other countries doing with gun laws?

After a brutal attack in a New Zealand mosque in 2020, the Parliament passed tougher gun laws, which require a new firearms registry and prohibit short semi-automatic rifles.

South Africa passed laws in 2021 that seek to reduce the numbers of new licensed firearms in circulation. It also requires those applying for a license to undergo detailed background tests and pass a firearm competency test.

The UK is currently looking to tighten up already strict gun laws. The police handle issuing shotgun and firearm certificates in England, Scotland and Wales, and the process to get a license is long and complicated.

What’s next for gun laws in the U.S.?

The right to bear arms in the U.S. resonates particularly soundly and uniquely in comparison to other countries. The National Rifle Association has a stronghold on the discussion and has launched campaigns targeting gun control proposals President Biden has put forth.

This month, President Biden announced a new rule that will regulate “ghost guns.”

Ghost guns are bought in separate pieces and assembled by the new owner. They don’t have serial numbers and are thus untraceable by law enforcement. The Gun Control Act of 1968 requires firearms to have serial numbers, but since ghost guns aren’t technically made by the companies, they are less subject to those regulations.