Monday, April 18, 2022 | 
BYU basketball is reportedly losing 2 significant contributors

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
   
BYU’s Caleb Lohner and Gideon George are both reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) and Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) battle to chase down the ball as BYU and Texas Southern play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Both Lohner and George are reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Less than a week after reports about BYU men’s basketball assistant coach Chris Burgess leaving to join the University of Utah’s coaching staff, the Cougars will reportedly have some more holes to fill on the roster as well.

BYU forwards Caleb Lohner and Gideon George will enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from The Zone Sports Network’s Jake Hatch on Monday morning.

“Their names should show up in the portal database in the next 48 hours. As of now, neither have plans to return to#BYU,” Hatch wrote. 

George declared for the NBA draft on April 8, while leaving the possibility of returning to college, though Monday’s news indicates it likely won’t be in Provo.

The former junior college transfer started 18 games for BYU in the 2021-22 season and averaged 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.2 minutes per game.

Lohner originally committed to the Utes before flipping to BYU after signing his letter of intent. He was a highly rated prospect out of Wasatch Academy.

In two seasons at BYU, Lohner has averaged 7.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.5 steals per game, with 44 career starts.

