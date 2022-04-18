There has been a significant addition to the transfer portal.

On Monday, Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins announced on Twitter he has decided to move on and continue his college basketball career elsewhere.

“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and Saint Louis University for allowing me to be a part of their family,” Collins wrote. “My three years at SLU will be unforgettable and has taught me valuable lessons both on and off the court.

“Big thanks to Coach Ford and his staff for giving me a chance and pushing me towards greatness. I appreciate Saint Louis University and the fans for accepting me and sticking with me through the good and bad. To my brothers, we locked in for life! With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal.”

Who is Yuri Collins?

A 6-0, 180-pound guard from Saint Louis, Missouri — he attended St. Mary’s High School — Collins was a three-star recruit, and per 247Sports, was the 29th-best point guard prospect in the country in the 2019 class.

In addition to Saint Louis, Collins had offers from DePaul, Iowa, Missouri, Missouri State and SMU.

How good was Yuri Collins at Saint Louis University?

As a sophomore this past 2021-22 season, Collins led the country in assists, finishing with 267 total, an average of 7.9 assists per game.

The only player close to Collins was Oakland’s Jalen Moore. He finished with 231 assists, an average of 7.7 per game.

Per the NCAA, no other player in college basketball averaged seven-plus assists per contest.

Collins also averaged 11.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season, and shot 45% from the field, 36.2% from 3-point range.

Where could Yuri Collins go? Another school or the NBA?