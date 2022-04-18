Facebook Twitter
Monday, April 18, 2022 | 
Movies Entertainment

‘The Batman’ is finally streaming online

‘The Batman,’ starring Robert Pattinson, is available to stream on HBO Max

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
   
A poster for “The Batman” featuring Batman and Catwoman.

Warner Bros.

After “The Batman” had a successful box office release, it was inevitable for the movie to be released on streaming services. Now the film, starring Robert Pattinson, is finally on a streaming service.

Where is ‘The Batman’ available to stream?

The movie is currently available to stream on HBO Max. You can also buy or rent “The Batman” online on YouTube, Vudu or Apple TV+.

Don’t have an HBO subscription? Here are your options

If you’re looking to stream the movie, one way is to buy an HBO Max subscription. Here are the different subscription options:

  • HBO Max with ads costs $9.99 a month.
  • HBO Max without ads costs $14.99 a month.

According to Variety, both subscriptions give access to new and original content from HBO, including Warner Bros., Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, and more.

How to watch ‘The Batman’ for free?

Technically, there isn’t a way to stream the movie for free without an HBO Max subscription. The streaming service doesn’t offer a free trial. According to Rolling Stone, it's possible to get a free subscription via a wireless plan.

  • For example, AT&T customers with a specific plan — AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Fiber – Internet 1000 and the DirectTV Stream Choice plans — may be eligible to get HBO Max at no additional cost.
  • Cricket Wireless also includes an HBO Max subscription with the $60 Unlimited package.
