Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career.

Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State.

Johnson was a reserve for the Ducks this past season, averaging 5.4 minutes, 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in 14 games played.

The 7-foot center entered the NCAA transfer portal last month. According to The Oregonian, he will have three years of eligibility.

Johnson was rated the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2019 college basketball recruiting class by ESPN and was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals coming out of American Fork.

Prior to playing at Oregon, he served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.