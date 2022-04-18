Facebook Twitter
Monday, April 18, 2022 | 
This 7-foot center is transferring to Utah State

Former Oregon, American Fork High big man Isaac Johnson announced he is headed to Logan after one season as a Duck

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
   
Oregon center Isaac Johnson shoots during an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State.

Oregon center Isaac Johnson shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.

Young Kwak, Associated Press

Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career.

Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State.

Johnson was a reserve for the Ducks this past season, averaging 5.4 minutes, 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in 14 games played.

The 7-foot center entered the NCAA transfer portal last month. According to The Oregonian, he will have three years of eligibility.

Johnson was rated the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2019 college basketball recruiting class by ESPN and was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals coming out of American Fork.

Prior to playing at Oregon, he served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

