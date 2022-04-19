High school boys lacrosse: Corner Canyon wins in dominating fashion over American Fork

In a game that featured 6A’s two top boys lacrosse teams in No. 1 Corner Canyon and No. 2 American Fork, the Chargers left little room for doubt Tuesday that they are the state’s best squad.

The Chargers easily defeated the Cavemen 17-3 on the road to take sole control of first place in the Region 4 standings.

“Our guys come to battle all the time,” Corner Canyon head coach Aaron Ika said. “I’m so proud of how hard they play. They make me look good as a coach because they’re competitors and they always want to play as hard and as fast as they can.”

Corner Canyon has looked good all season long and entered Tuesday’s contest having outscored its previous opponents by an average of nearly 10 goals per game.

The state’s top team beat American Fork by more than that, putting together an offensive performance that gave the Cavemen everything they could handle.

The Chargers got on the board first, less than four minutes into the first quarter, when senior Mason Quick scored his first of four goals on the night.

Moments later, American Fork scored its only goal of the half, tying the game at one apiece.

Corner Canyon would go on an 8-0 run to end the half, taking a 9-1 lead into the break.

The Chargers added to that cushion with eight more goals in the second half, with all eight coming in succession for another 8-0 run.

“Our guys bought into the game plan and what the coaches asked them to do. I can’t ask much more than that,” Ika said.

“American Fork’s a heck of a team and they battle hard. We told our guys before this game we had to not only match their intensity, but somehow find a way to beat it.”

The Chargers’ intensity was on full display, with six players adding goals to their impressive tally.

Quick and Blake Franckowiak both scored four times to lead the way for Corner Canyon. The Chargers scored almost at will, making a previously undefeated American Fork squad look helpless throughout the night.

Despite consistently being one of Utah’s best teams, the Cavemen have struggled in games played against the Chargers, as Tuesday’s loss marked their ninth defeat in nine meetings with the Draper school.

Corner Canyon and American Fork met three times last year, each contest ending in a Charger victory of six or more goals.

The Cavemen’s only other loss on the season came at Timpview.

Ika was pleased with how his team competed Tuesday evening but felt there was still room for improvement.

“Sometimes we shoot a little too early too often,” he said, “but at the end of the day, they’re all competitors and they just want to fight and keep fighting.”

Both squads will continue region play later this week. Corner Canyon will play Friday in a home matchup against Pleasant Grove, and American Fork will travel to Highland Thursday to face Lone Peak.

Both contests are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

