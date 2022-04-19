Garth Brooks knows it’s an unusual move to return to a city where he’s already performed on a massive stadium tour that’s taking him across the country and into Ireland.

But he’s doing it anyway.

“Why are we playing Salt Lake if we were just there?” Brooks said in a video to his Salt Lake City fans that was shared with the Deseret News on Tuesday. “It’s one of the greatest times I’ve ever had.”

Brooks’ sold-out concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium last summer marked a triumphant return of live music during a pandemic that shut down concert venues nationwide. The “Friends in Low Places” singer ran back and forth across the stage, performing hit after hit and doing his best to play to every part of the stadium of 50,000 people, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

About 80 minutes into that concert, after performing his smash hit “The Dance,” Brooks made an unexpected declaration: His show had sold out fast — within 30 minutes — and he felt like a lot of fans had been left out. So without any official go-ahead, he promised he would return to the venue before his stadium tour concluded in the summer of 2022.

In a personal video to his Salt Lake City fans, @garthbrooks opened up about why he's returning for a second show. pic.twitter.com/5EMNAW9A0L — Lottie Johnson (@Lotlotej) April 19, 2022

On Tuesday, Brooks elaborated on his decision to return.

“The sellout came so quick,” he said in the video to his Salt Lake fans. “I really didn’t feel like 90% of people even got a shot at a ticket. So I invited myself back right there on the stage, to come back. Here we come.

“First one was a concert, this one’s going to be a party.”

As I wrote for the Deseret News, this move illustrates what defines Brooks as an artist: He really likes to perform. But beyond that, he really likes to perform for his fans.

When concert venues were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooks found creative ways to engage with fans, including live-streamed concerts on Facebook with his wife, country superstar Trisha Yearwood, and a newly filmed concert that aired at 300 drive-in theaters across North America.

“It shows that this is what he loves. This is his passion, and he loves to bring joy to other people,” Katelyn Bosworth, an avid Brooks fan, told me at that drive-in concert. “It’s nice to feel like even though he’s not able to perform live, he still cares about his fans.”

Tickets for Brooks’ return to Salt Lake City go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. MT. Tickets can be purchased the following three ways: online at Ticketmaster.com, through the Garth Brooks Ticketmaster phone line at 1-877-654-2784, and through the Ticketmaster app. There is a limit of eight tickets per person.