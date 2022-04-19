Lynne Roberts’ best season since she arrived at the University of Utah seven years ago has earned her a significant contract extension.

The Utes’ women’s basketball coach had her contract extended through June of 2027, the school announced Tuesday.

“Lynne Roberts has steadily built a championship-level winning program in the most competitive women’s basketball conference in the country, and it is imperative that we reinforce support for her and her staff with this contract extension,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement.

“The breakthrough success her team enjoyed in 2021-22 — playing in the Pac-12 championship game and advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament — was not an overnight sensation but a reflection of the incredibly solid and healthy foundation she has established to sustain success.”

In seven seasons as Utah’s coach, Roberts has a record of 112-99.

One year after Roberts’ team won just five games, she turned the Utes around and led them to a 21-win campaign this past season that included several notable highlights.



Utah finished sixth in the Pac-12 regular season, tying their highest finish in school history

The Utes advanced to the Pac-12 tournament championship game for the first time

They beat Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament — the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2009.

The Utes were also among the nation’s top offenses. They led the Pac-12 in scoring (75.9 points per game, 17th in the NCAA) — the program’s highest figure since 1980-81 — and 3-pointers made (a school-record 312, seventh in NCAA).

The 21 wins was the second time Utah won 20 or more games in Roberts’ tenure, including 2018-19.

“I love Utah, Salt Lake City, the University of Utah, and this athletic department,” Roberts said in a statement. “Beyond that, I believe in this place: the state, the community, the university, our athletics department and its leadership.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue to build a women’s basketball powerhouse in the Pac-12 here at the University of Utah. President (Taylor) Randall, athletic director Mark Harlan, and COO Charmelle Green — thank you for your support of women’s athletics and of our basketball program. The best is yet to come!”