Who’s the latest BYU basketball player to enter the transfer portal?

In what’s becoming a pattern, another BYU basketball player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

This time, it’s Gavin Baxter.

Multiple news outlets — ESPN 960’s Ben Criddle was first — reported the latest BYU transfer news Tuesday.

It came on the same day former BYU assistant coach Chris Burgess, known for his recruiting abilities, was officially introduced as an assistant at Utah.

This also comes one day after reports about BYU forwards Caleb Lohner and Gideon George entering the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, both announced their time at BYU is over.

Baxter, the former Timpview High star, has dealt with three season-ending injuries during his time at BYU.

This past season, he was lost less than a month into the year with an ACL injury.

That was the second ACL injury of his BYU career, and Baxter missed the majority of the 2019-20 season with a shoulder injury.

The 6-foot-9 forward has one year of eligibility remaining, according to The Zone Sports Network’s Jake Hatch, after playing in just 17 games over the past three seasons.

He played in 30 games as a freshman.

Baxter started seven of the eight games he played during the 2021-22 season, averaging a career-best 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.3 steals in 12.0 minutes per game.

Including Baxter, BYU has had five scholarship players and a walk-on enter the transfer portal this offseason.