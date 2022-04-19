In Focus: The Washington D.C. Temple open house in pictures

Since 1974, the landmark Washington D.C. Temple has been closed to the public, reserved as sacred space for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Now, after 48 years, the freshly renovated temple is open to all once again for the next few weeks.

On Monday, 150 journalists from outlets like The New York Times and Fox News toured the temple and began to post, publish and broadcast stories about the public open house, which begins April 28 and runs through June 11. More guests followed Tuesday, as members of other faiths toured the temple with representatives of the church, including Elders David A Bednar and Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Here then is a look at the temple open house in pictures:

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talks with tour greeter Alice Haney at the Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

An inscription reading “The House of the Lord” is pictured on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Tour attendees walk near The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Anna Little is overcome with emotion with her mother, Kirsten Little, after joining a tour of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple with Gerrit W. Gong, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The shoes of Anne Golightly, director of communications for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple open house, back right, and Khafi McDowell, front right, are covered before a tour of the temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple is pictured in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, as tours of the edifice continue. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, talks with Anna Little and Audrey, Ginny and Lily Bastian after giving them a tour of the Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Shauna Bastian poses for a photo with daughters Audrey, Lily and Ginny after touring The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple and a model of the temple are reflected in the windows of the visitors’ center in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Father Ron Anton, of the Superior Jesuit Community, center, talks with President Brooks Holtom, the soon-to-be mission president of the Mexico Mexico City North mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, after touring the Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Dr. Manjit Chowdhary, front left, and others tour The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The sun shines on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Father Ron Murphy, of the Superior Jesuit Community, left, smiles after after touring The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Colorful flowers adorn the grounds of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple is pictured in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A model of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple is pictured in the visitors center with real temple just outside in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Jack Gerard, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is interviewed during a press conference at the Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Anne Golightly, director of communications for the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple open house, is interviewed in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Relief Society general presidency, is interviewed during a press conference at the Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Relief Society general presidency, is interviewed during a press conference at the Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The grounds of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple are pictured in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Members of the media cover a press conference at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Reyna Aburto, second counselor in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Relief Society general presidency, speaks during a press conference at the Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Rev. Amos Brown, of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, speaks during a press conference at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A Christus is displayed near members of the media during a press conference at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Reyna Aburto, second counselor in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Relief Society general presidency, left, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Anne Golightly, director of communications for the church’s Washington D.C. Temple open house, Elder David A. Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, The Rev. Amos Brown, of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, a member of The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, are pictured at a press conference at the temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Anne Golightly, director of communications for the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple open house, speaks during a press conference at the temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Rain falls as Latter-day Saint leaders conduct tours for members of the media at the Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, laughs with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan after a tour of the Washington D.C. Temple and visitors’ center in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C.Temple in Kensington, Maryland, is pictured on on Sunday, April 17, 2022, as tours continue for the national and local media. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Motorists drive on the Capital Beltway with a view of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C.Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C.Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News