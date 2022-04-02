Facebook Twitter
Saturday, April 2, 2022 | 
Utah receives commitment from Cincinnati guard transfer Mike Saunders Jr.

Saunders was a high school standout at Wasatch Academy

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
 April 2, 2022 4:33 p.m. MDT
Cincinnati guard Mike Saunders Jr. announced he is transferring to Utah.

Cincinnati guard Mike Saunders Jr. (3) brings the ball up court against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Houston. Saunders announced he is transferring to Utah.

Justin Rex, Associated Press

Utah men’s basketball is getting a transfer with significant ties to the Utah basketball scene.

Mike Saunders Jr. announced on Twitter Saturday that he will join Craig Smith’s Utes program.

Saunders played the past two seasons at Cincinnati. He entered the NCAA transfer portal last year before returning to Cincinnati, then entered the portal again less than two weeks ago.

Utah and BYU were among several schools who showed interest in Saunders during his most recent foray entering the portal, according to 247 Sports’ Dushawn London.

The 6-foot, 185-pound guard came off the bench in all 33 of the Bearcats’ games this season He averaged 7.3 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game as the team’s main reserve.

Saunders, who is originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, played high school basketball at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant. He was rated a three-star recruit in the 247 Sports composite rankings coming out of high school. 

