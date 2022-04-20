What Republicans say they’ll do if they take back Congress

If Republicans take back Congress in the midterms in November, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said they have a plan for what they’ll do.

“We have a very clear commonsense alternative, that we will secure the border, make us energy independent, give us sound fiscal policy to stop runaway inflation, to have our parents have a say in our kid’s education,” McCarthy said on “Fox News Sunday” about the House Republican agenda.

Republicans are on track to retake the House. Polls last month from Pew Research Center and NBC News found Republicans either tied or ahead of Democrats on the “generic ballot,” and Republicans only have to defend eight toss-up seats while Democrats have to defend 16, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

“I’ve never seen our party more united,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy criticized Democrats for how they’ve handled their job since they’ve taken the majority, previewing a line of attack Democrats can expect to hear from Republicans this fall.

“In a short time frame that they’ve had one-party control we have inflation higher than we’ve had in 40 years, we have gasoline prices than we’ve ever had before,” McCarthy said.

As for the Senate, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is less publicly optimistic that his party will take back control, telling the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce last week it was still possible for Republicans to “screw this up.”

“In the Senate we have to compete in order to get into a majority,” McConnell said. “There are places that are competitive in the general election, so you can’t nominate somebody who’s just sort of unacceptable to a broader group of people and win. We had that experience in 2010 and 2012.”

McConnell said Republicans need “fully electable nominees” in Arizona, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio and Pennsylvania to take back the majority.

McConnell has been less forthcoming about the Senate Republican agenda if they win, saying in January: “That is a very good question and I’ll let you know when we take it back.”

Earlier this year, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who heads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, released his own 11-point plan to “rescue America.” The plan includes measures like universal income tax, requiring the Pledge of Allegiance in all public schools, term limits for government bureaucrats, sunsetting all federal laws after five years and completing the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and naming it after former President Donald Trump.

Scott’s plan has been controversial, with Republicans colleagues complaining about it during a meeting in February in McConnell’s office, according to The Washington Post.

McConnell addressed two items in Scott’s plan last month, saying Republicans will not raise taxes on half of America or sunset Social Security and Medicare after five years.

“That will not be part of the Republican Senate majority agenda,” he said.