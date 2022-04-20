These 2 scary diseases from ticks have emerged in New York

Two troubling diseases from ticks are spreading in upstate New York, raising concerns among medical professionals.

Details: A scientist recently told Syracuse.com that two tick-borne diseases are infecting people in upstate New York.



The first is called anaplasmosis, or anaplasma, and it is a bacterial disease.

The other is called babesia, which is “caused by a parasite similar to malaria,” per Syracuse.com.

“Of all the tick-borne illnesses, babesia and anaplasma are really the two that are scary,” Dr. Kris Paolino, who works at Upstate Medical University, told Syracuse.com . “They can get really severe and they can kill people if not picked up on early enough.”

Worth noting: Both diseases bring about fevers. However, “they bring no tell-tale bull’s-eye rash,” which could make both diseases harder to spot, according to Syracuse.com.

Elsewhere: A “rare but dangerous” deer tick virus has been hitting people in Pennsylvania, according to WCCS.

The bigger picture: Ticks are well-known for spreading diseases to people. With the summer season on the doorstep, there’s a chance that ticks will be more common in wooded areas around the nation, increasing the risk for diseases.

