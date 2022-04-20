Here are the top 14 singers on ‘American Idol’

“American Idol” is officially down to a top 14.

A week after the unexpected exit of “Idol” frontrunner Kenedi Anderson, the show has revealed the competition’s top 14 singers, who were selected by a combination of audience votes and judges’ picks.

Here’s a breakdown of the singers still vying for victory on “American Idol.”

Who made the ‘American Idol’ top 14?

Based on viewer votes, the following 10 singers made it into the top 14:

Ava Maybee

During her “Idol” audition, Ava Maybee, a 20-year-old college student from Los Angeles, impressed the judges with her strong alto voice. “Idol” judge Luke Bryan told her she was an artist and said he was interested in hearing more.

Christian Guardino

Christian Guardino, a 21-year-old singer from Long Island, has impressed the “Idol” judges — and viewers — from the start.

“He is touched by the hands from upstairs that give people voices,” Bryan said during the audition, which has more than 1 million views on YouTube. “My heart is just filled with excitement.”

Leah Marlene

Leah Marlene, a singer-songwriter from Normal, Illinois, performed her original song “Wisher to the Well” — a song that also impressed the “Idol” judges during her audition, which has more than 1 million views on YouTube.

“You carry your strangeness so well,” Richie told the 20-year-old singer during the audition. “You are so comfortable with yourself. It is refreshing.”

Nicolina Bozzo

Nicolina Bozzo, a powerhouse vocalist from Toronto, Canada, continued to wow judges and viewers with her emotional delivery of Sara Bareilles’ “She Used to Be Mine” — the song the 18-year-old performed during her audition, which led “Idol” judge Lionel Richie to declare, “I’m a fan of yours.”

Emyrson Flora

One of the younger singers in the competition, Emyrson Flora, 16, was a little shaky during her “American Idol” audition. But after some deliberation, the “Idol” judges decided to push the singer from Cleveland, Ohio, through to the next round, and now Flora has made it to the top 14.

Fritz Hager

Fritz Hager, a 21-year-old singer from Texas, was inspired by “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips as a kid. Although he got a “no” from Bryan during his audition, he has now made it to the top 14 and is on his way to becoming the next “American Idol.”

Lady K

Lady K, a 25-year-old singer from Alabama, has been a favorite ever since she made the bold choice to audition with a Katy Perry song in front of “Idol” judge Katy Perry.

“It’s like your heart is shining through your vocal cords,” Perry told the singer during her audition. “You reinvented that song.”

Huntergirl

Country singer Hunter Wolkonowski, who goes by the stage name Huntergirl, was the first singer to receive a platinum ticket on “American Idol” — a new ticket that indicates the judges’ confidence in a contestant’s ability to go far in the competition.

After the 23-year-old singer from Tennessee auditioned for “Idol,” Bryan said it was his “favorite female country voice” he had heard in five years, the Deseret News reported.

Dan Marshall

Dan Marshall played football at Virginia Tech for four years — but the 24-year-old has been singing his whole life and recently decided to start pursuing a music career.

“There’s something you can’t teach, and that’s called natural talent,” Richie said after Marshall performed the Garth Brooks hit “The Dance” during his audition. “I like what I just heard.”

Noah Thompson

Noah Thompson’s best friend forced him to audition for “American Idol,” and now the 19-year-old singer from Kentucky has made it to the top 14.

“It’s pretty cool to know that somebody believes in you more than you believe in yourself,” Thompson said in a clip shared during his audition, which has more than 2 million views on YouTube.

For his most recent performance, 19-year-old Noah Thompson performed Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up” — and caught Isbell’s attention with his rendition.

An additional four singers were selected for the top 14 by “Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie:

Jay Copeland

Jay Copeland, a 23-year-old singer from Maryland, was in graduate school for acting when he was given an ultimatum to choose between that career path and his other passion: music. During his audition, Copeland told “Idol” judges he decided to drop out and take a chance on the competition show, the Deseret News reported.

Mike Parker

Bryan said he was surprised Mike Parker, a 27-year-old singer from Virginia, did not make viewers’ top 10.

“I’m just a huge fan of what you’re doing, what you’re about, your presentation,” he told Parker. “I’m quite frankly shocked you’re not in our top 10.”

But the judges decided to keep Parker’s chances alive, ultimately voting him through to the top 14.

Tristen Gressett

Tristen Gressett, a 17-year-old singer from Alabama, came into his “American Idol” audition with a lot of enthusiasm.

“I want to change the world of music,” he said at the time. “I want to bring back something that should have never left: soul.”

The judges heavily critiqued Gressett during his audition, but mainly because they saw a lot of potential in him.

“You can be a master artist,” Richie said.

Allegra Miles

She made it to the semifinals of “The Voice,” and now Allegra Miles is trying to make it big on “American Idol.” The 19-year-old singer from Florida performed an original song, “Tainted,” for her spot in the top 14.

“Sometimes when you’re singing other folks’ songs you can’t translate because you’re trying to interpret,” Richie told Miles after her performance, according to Parade. “In this case, this is your song. You wrote this song, and it showed. The passion, the emotion, the delivery. You were in control of that completely. You absolutely did a fabulous job.”