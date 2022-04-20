‘Moon Knight’ theory: Who is in the third sarcophagus?

Warning: This episode contains spoilers for “Moon Knight” episodes 1-4.

The final moments of “Moon Knight” Episode 4 presented so many crazy moments — from Marc Spector and Steven Grant finally meeting in person to the appearance of the Egyptian god Taweret (a hippopotamus).



But there’s one looming question — who is in the sarcophagus?

During one moment, Marc and Steven stumble upon a sarcophagus.

It shakes as if there’s someone inside trying to break out of it. But Marc and Steven roll on past it, unbothered and unsure about opening it.

The final moments of the episode show Marc and Steven walking through what appears to be a mental health institute or psychiatric hospital. In fact, the show’s villain Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) is the lead doctor there, giving his diagnosis to Marc and Steven.

Flashback: So, as we know, Marc and Steven can swap out control of their body. They will swap positions for who is in control.



in the third episode, Marc and Steven both find themselves having killed people while searching for Ammet’s tomb, but neither take responsibility for it. There’s also a moment where Marc wakes up in a taxi cab headed for the airport — even though he has no recollection of getting in the cab. Steven denies having done it, too.

The bottom line: The simplest answer is that this is the third personality for Marc and Steven. In the Marvel comics, another personality is Jake Lockley, a cab driver alternate personality for Marc and Steven. There’s also a chance that it could be Moon Knight, who is deemed another alternate version of the character in the comics.



But so far, we’ve seen Marc control Moon Knight and Steven control Mr. Knight, owning their own suits. So it’s unlikely a Moon Knight personality would emerge from the sarcophagus, right?

Jake Lockley makes the most sense as another personality, bringing us a more savage and violent version of our hero.

Yes, but: The Ringer’s Daniel Chin posits that there could be another Marvel character waiting for us in the sarcophagus.

What he said: “There’s always the chance that there’s another person in the sarcophagus altogether, leaving the opportunity for a cameo that connects ‘Moon Knight’ to the greater MCU; this is still a Marvel show, after all,” he wrote.

