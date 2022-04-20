‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ had to film new scenes due to updated Marvel storylines, actor says

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” had to reshoot some scenes because of updated Marvel storylines, actor Bruce Campbell told Game Informer.

Details: Campbell said that the film had to undergo some changes because Marvel has been updating its storylines for the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.



“So until May rolls around I don’t think Benedict Cumberbatch even knows if he’s in this movie or not.”

“The Marvel guys, they make eight of these movies at the same time, so they’re always updating storylines. So, my buddy Sam has had to add scenes that they [Marvel] told him he had to shoot, and he’s removed scenes that no longer apply,” Campbell told Game Informer, according to The Direct

Flashback: Back in November 2021, The Hollywood Reporter reported that “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” would be undergoing six weeks of reshoots, including multiple scenes with star Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange.



Yes, but: The reshoots reportedly happened due to lack of actor availability and the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused shutdowns during the initial shooting period for the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The bigger picture: The term “reshoots” often carries a negative connotation, suggesting that the film had to rework some scenes because they were poorly done.



Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said at the New York Film Academy in 2019 that “reshoots” shouldn’t be considered a negative, ComicBook.com reports.

What he said: “‘Reshoots’ was a bad word. ‘Oh this movie’s in reshoots, there must be a problem,’” Feige said.

