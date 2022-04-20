A new ‘Star Wars’ video game is on the way

Skydance New Media and Lucasfilm Games are teaming up to create a new original “Star Wars” video game, which might be set during the original trilogy era.

Details: Per Deadline, the new project will be “a richly cinematic action-adventure game featuring an original story in the legendary ‘Star Wars’ galaxy.”



The only other game is a narrative game for Marvel Entertainment.

The new game will be the second video game for Skydance Media, per The Hollywood Reporter.

What they said: “I’ve often described how seeing ‘Star Wars’ in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” game developer and “Uncharted” co-creator Amy Hennig told The Hollywood Reporter.



“I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love,” said Hennig.

The bigger picture: “Star Wars” has a number of games in development right now, showing a big portion of the franchise’s future exists in video games.

