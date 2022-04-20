Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, April 20, 2022 | 
Media & Books Entertainment

A new ‘Star Wars’ video game is on the way

What you need to know about the newest ‘Star Wars’ video game

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
   
SHARE A new ‘Star Wars’ video game is on the way
A photo from “Star Wars Battlefront.”

A photo from “Star Wars Battlefront,” an older “Star Wars” video game.

EA

Skydance New Media and Lucasfilm Games are teaming up to create a new original “Star Wars” video game, which might be set during the original trilogy era.

Details: Per Deadline, the new project will be “a richly cinematic action-adventure game featuring an original story in the legendary ‘Star Wars’ galaxy.” 


Worth noting: The new game will be the second video game for Skydance Media, per The Hollywood Reporter.

  • The only other game is a narrative game for Marvel Entertainment.

What they said: “I’ve often described how seeing ‘Star Wars’ in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” game developer and “Uncharted” co-creator Amy Hennig told The Hollywood Reporter.

  • “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love,” said Hennig.
Related

The bigger picture: “Star Wars” has a number of games in development right now, showing a big portion of the franchise’s future exists in video games.

Next Up In Entertainment
Who are the top 14 singers on ‘American Idol’? Here’s a look
‘Moon Knight’ theory: Who is in the third sarcophagus?
The fourth episode of ‘Moon Knight’ is Marvel at its best
Hugs are back at Disneyland
This ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant is on a big winning streak. Can you answer 5 clues she’s missed?
Garth Brooks opens up about returning to Salt Lake City