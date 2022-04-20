A new ‘Star Wars’ video game is on the way

Skydance New Media and Lucasfilm Games are teaming up to create a new original “Star Wars” video game, which might be set during the original trilogy era.
Details: Per Deadline, the new project will be “a richly cinematic action-adventure game featuring an original story in the legendary ‘Star Wars’ galaxy.”
Worth noting: The new game will be the second video game for Skydance Media, per The Hollywood Reporter.
- The only other game is a narrative game for Marvel Entertainment.
What they said: “I’ve often described how seeing ‘Star Wars’ in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” game developer and “Uncharted” co-creator Amy Hennig told The Hollywood Reporter.
- “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love,” said Hennig.
The bigger picture: “Star Wars” has a number of games in development right now, showing a big portion of the franchise’s future exists in video games.
- “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” recently came out, with a positive reception from fans and critics alike.
- “Star Wars: Hunters” — a game from Zynga — was launched in 2022 with expansion planned for the future.
- A “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” sequel is on the way, as well as a “Knights of the Old Republic” remake.