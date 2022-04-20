Utah just added another gymnast to its 2022 class

Utah’s gymnastics team just got a little deeper.

On Wednesday, the Red Rocks announced an addition to the incoming 2022 class, preferred walk-on Sarah Krump.

“Sarah is an athlete that dreamed about being a Red Rock from an early age and we are so excited that she will be living out her dreams as a member of our program,” Utah head coach Tom Farden said in a statement.

“She came to all of our camps as a young gymnast and already has a strong passion for this program.”

Krump is a three-star recruit, according to College Gym News, which considers her one of the most underrated recruits in the country on balance beam.

“Krump is a super steady beam worker,” CGN wrote, “with excellent form and an aggressive attitude, reminiscent of Shawn Johnson’s.”

Krump grew up in Holladay — she trained at Gymnastics Training Center in Salt Lake City — but moved to Las Vegas in 2020 where she has since trained at Brown’s Gymnastics.

Accolades

Two-time Junior Olympic national championships qualifier.

Fourth on beam at 2021 J.O. championships.

Second on beam at 2021 Region 1 championships.

Second on vault and floor at 2019 Region 1 championships.

First on vault and floor, second on beam, third in the all-around at 2018 Region 1 championships.

Second on beam at the 2022 Nevada state championships.

First on floor, second on beam, third on vault and in the all-around at 2021 Nevada state championships.

Eleven-time Utah State champion.

First on vault at 2019 Utah Optional/Xcel state meet.

First on vault, floor and in the all-around, third on bars and beam at 2018 Utah Optional/Xcel state meet.

She is a two-time Junior Olympic national championship qualifier — in 2019 and 2021 — and finished in fourth place on beam in last year’s competition.

“Sarah has extremely nice lines and an artistry to her gymnastics that our fans will love,” Farden said.

Krump joins five-star signee Makenna Smith as the two members of Utah’s incoming class. Smith and Krump will make their collegiate debuts at the Red Rocks Preview in December later this year, with their freshman season beginning in January 2023.