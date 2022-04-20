Celebrate Earth Day with one of these sustainable meals

Earth Day is a good time to remember the benefits of sustainable eating, which is why the Deseret News has rounded up a few vegan and vegetarian restaurant options to help you celebrate.

The Lobby Lounge

The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Launching just last month, this restaurant proudly offers its new PLANT + FORWARD menu which features vegan and vegetarian takes on crowd favorites — like the Impossible cheeseburger, watermelon poke and oyster mushroom calamari.

They also have vegan ice cream that is served in five different flavors: mango, coconut, almond, strawberry and kiwi.

Rawtopia

3961 Wasatch Blvd., Salt Lake City

If you’re looking for rich, originally grown cuisine, Rawtopia is the perfect spot. Their menu offers Mediterranean-inspired raw and vegetarian food like the baked stuffed mushrooms, filled with Thai cashew cream, spinach and scallions, topped with almonds and sunflower seeds and parsley.

The restaurant also features a Brazil nut vegetable burger, served on a cabbage bun and filled with raw veggies and a creamy cashew sauce. Founder Omar Abou-Ismail’s passion for making healthy food while contributing to an eco-friendly environment is evident in the menu.

Buds

509 E. 300 S. #4001, Salt Lake City

Buds is an affordable option that’s 100% plant-based, whether you’re ordering a pesto or a buffalo sandwich, which points to the little sandwich shop’s “deep love for animals and our passion for plant-based eating.”

Everything from protein to sauces is made in-house. Buds’ take on a deli classic is a thinly sliced veggie turkey along with cucumber, tomato, red onion, organic alfalfa sprouts and fresh guacamole, with a choice of bread.

Ultimately, Earth Day is all about raising awareness about pollution and ways to take care of our planet for future generations. It doesn’t hurt to have these conversations over a delicious meal.