Instant analysis: The Jazz showed fight, made adjustments, but still fell short against the Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks took a 2-1 series lead against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night with a 126-118 Game 3 win at Vivint Arena.

Jalen Brunson paced the Mavericks with 31 points and Donovan Mitchell had a team-high for the Jazz with 32.

High notes

The Jazz showed a little bit of fight in the second half, cutting what was once a 17-point lead for the Mavericks down to just one point midway through the fourth quarter.

There were big moments from a lot of players, with Mitchell finding an offensive rhythm in the second half, Mike Conley making some really timely plays, including the 3-pointer that made it a one-point game and others along the way. But highlight plays from the usual suspects weren’t enough to keep the Jazz on top.

Eventually, between foul trouble and the Jazz needing to try anything to get back into the game, Quin Snyder subbed in Eric Paschall and the Jazz played a five-out small lineup in the third quarter and it energized the team, helping them to cut the Mavericks lead. Maybe the most significant part of the switch to a small lineup was how much space the Jazz had, allowing Mitchell, who is great at finishing at the rim, a pretty wide berth.

1 of 5 2 of 5 3 of 5 4 of 5 5 of 5

Low notes

Even though the Jazz found success in that small lineup, they tried it again in the fourth and didn’t have the same success, didn’t attack the rim as much and just didn’t have the same energy as before. Meanwhile the Mavericks weren’t letting up no matter the situation, defensive scheme or score.

Foul trouble for both teams completely changed the dynamic of the game. At different points, foul trouble for Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber and Spencer Dinwiddie for the Mavericks as well as Rudy Gobert, Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic for the Jazz forced both teams to change up their rotations a little bit.

That’s kind of what playoff basketball is about though. When the going gets tough and teams have to adjust based on matchups, foul trouble or any other situation, the team that is able to adapt and respond with the most ease is the one that wins, and the Jazz have not been able to do that for two straight games.

Offensively, the Jazz gave up a lot of opportunities by just not knowing their surroundings. They had the ball stripped from them and were blocked in transition and lost 50-50 balls because they didn’t know who was around them or how far away a defender was.

Flat notes