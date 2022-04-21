The latest ‘Jeopardy!’ episode had a rare ending

The latest “Jeopardy!” episode had an unusual ending — one that host Ken Jennings didn’t want fans to miss.

“There’s a real @Jeopardy rarity on the show tonight,” Jennings tweeted early Wednesday night as a heads up. “Plan your evening accordingly!”

And Wednesday’s episode didn’t disappoint: Heading into the game’s final round, reigning champion Mattea Roach was the only contestant standing. The other two contestants finished the game in the hole, with -$600 and -$1,600, making Roach the only player qualified for Final Jeopardy, Today reported.

A moment like that hasn’t happened since Oct. 13, 2020, according to the “Jeopardy!” website.

Roach, who had $21,400 going into the final round, wagered $5,000 on the following clue: “This website launched in 2015 with three offerings, from James Patterson, Dustin Hoffman and Serena Williams.”

The 23-year-old tutor from Halifax, Nova Scotia, came up with the correct response — MasterClass — and increased the total of her overall winnings to $26,400. According to “Jeopardy!” archives, Roach has now accrued $271,282 over 12 victories.

The 12-day “Jeopardy!” champ is now the fourth person this season to win at least 10 games — the first time that has happened in “Jeopardy!” history, the Deseret News reported. She’s also secured a spot in the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, where she will compete against some of those recent winners, including 40-game champ Amy Schneider and 38-game champ Matt Amodio.

“This has been such a crazy season of streaks,” Roach told “Jeopardy!” after her 12th win. “I was fully thinking, ‘You know, Amy might still be here. If it’s not Amy, there’s going to be some other super-champion that’s just going to knock me out game one.’ And then, I guess what I didn’t realize is maybe I could become the super champion I wanted to see in the world.”