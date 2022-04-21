Utah’s Westminster College offers a course that analyzes pornography. Here’s why

Westminster College made headlines after one of its courses went viral on social media. The course, Film 3000: Porn, is being offered from May 9 to June 4.

Driving the news: In the school’s catalog, the course description said that the class was about “hardcore pornography,” which is “as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football.”



“Our approach to this billion-dollar industry is as both a cultural phenomenon that reflects and reinforces sexual inequalities (but holds the potential to challenge sexual and gender norms) and as an art form that requires serious contemplation,” the description continues.

In the class, students “will watch pornographic films together and discuss the sexualization of race, class, and gender and as an experimental, radical art form.”

What they’re saying: When Fox 13 News reached out to the private, liberal arts college, a spokesperson said that while the course may seem alarming to some, students will learn about the impact of pornography.

