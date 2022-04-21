Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 
The USWNT is heading to Utah

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
Ashley Hatch celebrates after scoring a goal during the international soccer match between the United States and Australia.

United States’ Ashley Hatch celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during an international soccer match between the United States and Australia in Sydney, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Mark Baker, Associated Press

The United States Women’s National Team will be playing in Utah this summer.

U.S. Soccer and Real Salt Lake jointly announced on Thursday morning that the national team will play a friendly against Colombia on June 28 at 8 p.m. MDT at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, RSL’s home pitch.

The game will be one of two contests the sides will play in the West over the course of a couple of days, as they’ll face each other on June 25 in Commerce City, Colorado, before heading to Utah.

The matches will be the USWNT’s final two before qualification for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympic Games begins.

The contest in Utah will be the first time since 2018 that the women’s national team will play in the Beehive State. The team was scheduled to in April of 2020 but the game was canceled because of the pandemic.

In five matches in Utah overall, the national women’s team has outscored its opponents 16-0.

“Colombia has a good chance to make it to the World Cup and both teams will be in our final preparations for our qualifying tournaments, so I expect some highly competitive matches between players who are competing to represent their countries in some really important games,” coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement.

Presales for the matches will begin on April 27 with the public sale beginning on May 2. Dependent on remaining ticket availability, groups of 20 or more can order at ussoccer.com starting May 3.

The Utah match will air on ESPN and Univision.

