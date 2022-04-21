Facebook Twitter
Michelle Obama’s brother and sister-in-law sue school for racial bias

Craig and Kelly Robinson are suing University School of Milwaukee over issues surrounding inclusivity and racial bias

Craig Robinson, brother of former first lady Michelle Obama, and his wife, Kelly Robinson, arrive for a state dinner.

Craig Robinson, brother of former first lady Michelle Obama, and his wife, Kelly Robinson, arrive for a State Dinner for Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, at the White House in Washington. The Robinsons are suing a private Milwaukee school alleging it refused to allow their two young sons to re-enroll after they raised concerns about racial and ethnic bias by school staff.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Associated Press

Michelle Obama’s brother and sister-in-law have filed a lawsuit against a private Milwaukee school over concerns over racial bias and inappropriate conduct at the school.

Driving the news: Craig and Kelly Robinson accused the University School of Milwaukee of expelling their two sons, aged 9 and 11, after the couple claimed that teachers treated students of color and low socioeconomic status unfairly, according to CBS News.

Details: On Monday, the couple filed a 25-page lawsuit arguing that the school terminated their sons’ enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year, despite their sons being “model students.”

  • In the suit, they argued that some of the language in various worksheets and projects was “offensive to persons of color, persons with disabilities, indigenous Americans and other underrepresented students,” per NPR.
  • They also argued that the school received two bias incident reports but took no further action.

What they’re saying: In an interview with a Milwaukee TV station, Robinson said he and his wife raised concerns after their children started attending school virtually during the pandemic.

  • “That opened up a window into the classroom, and what we saw was a repeated use of racial and ethnic stereotypes in actual assignments, a disregard for children who weren’t physically in the classroom and an insensitivity to socioeconomic status,” Craig Robinson told TMJ4.

The school said it “cannot and will not tolerate persistently disrespectful, bullying or harassing behavior directed at our devoted and hardworking teachers and administrators,” in an open statement.

  • “Such conduct that makes faculty feel unsafe not only violates our Common Trust pledge and Parent-School Partnership, but also interferes with USM’s operations and precludes a positive and constructive working relationship between the school and the families we proudly serve,” the statement continued.
  • “When such parental conduct threatens the educational environment we have created, we have no choice but to take action.”

