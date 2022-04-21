Facebook Twitter
How did the White House begin hosting these memorable Easter bunny costumes?

This costume store owner made a complaint to the parks department about the White House Easter bunny costume. Soon after, he was the exclusive supplier of Easter bunny costumes for the presidents

By Sarah Gambles
   
President and Jill Biden wave to guests on Easter with White House Easter bunnies

President Joe Biden appears and salutes with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunnies on the Blue Room balcony at the White House during the White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Washington.

Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

Even though Easter was a few days ago, people are still talking about the White House Easter bunnies.

Each year, the expressions on the bunny faces provide perfect material for memes about the president of the time.

How did the White House Easter bunny tradition begin?

In 1981, John Schenz owned a costume design shop in Cincinnati, Ohio. Schenz received a call from DC with a request to make a bunny costume for a 6-foot-3 Secret Service agent to wear during a White House Easter event alongside former President Ronald Reagan, Schenz told WCPO 9 News.

After the event, he donated the costume to the parks department. The next year, he attended the White House Easter Egg Roll and was appalled at the state of the costume. He called into the office to complain about the costume and in turn, received another call with a request that he provide two Easter bunnies the next year for the presidential event.

And the tradition continued each year.

Which U.S. presidents have hosted the Easter bunnies?

The White House Easter Egg Roll event is held annually and has been sponsored by former Presidents Reagan, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and now President Joe Biden.

There are now multiple bunnies — Papa, Mama and Junior — who provide photo opportunities and guest interactions at the event each year.

AP8104200319.jpg

First lady Nancy Reagan get embrace from the Easter Bunny during annual White House Easter Egg Hunt on the South Lawn in Washington, April 20, 1981.

AP Photo/Barry Thumma
1 of 6
AP9004160587.jpg

President George Bush and his granddaughter, Marshall, are greeted by a couple of oversized bunnies and several hundred children during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House South Lawn, April 16, 1990.

AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi
2 of 6
AP9504171308.jpg

President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, along with an Easter bunny, watch over the opening of the annual White House Easter egg roll at the White House in Washington, April 17, 1995.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
3 of 6
AP09041309771__1_.jpg

President Barack Obama jokingly talks into the ear of the Easter Bunny during a temporary microphone failure during the White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 13, 2009, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

AP Photo/Charles Dharapak
4 of 6
AP18092552845188.jpg

AP
5 of 6
AP080324042011.jpg

In this March 24, 2008 file photo, President Bush hugs a person dressed as the Easter bunny at the start of the annual Easter Egg Roll, overlooking the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. If it’s Easter Monday in Washington, it’s time for the White House Easter Egg Roll. The White House is getting ready, putting on the finishing touches before the gates open and 30,000 men, women and children scramble to take part in the annual tradition. The Easter Bunny and more than 14,500 hard-boiled eggs are dyed and waiting.

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File
6 of 6
AP8104200319.jpg
AP9004160587.jpg
AP9504171308.jpg
AP09041309771__1_.jpg
AP18092552845188.jpg
AP080324042011.jpg

Who is in the Easter bunny costumes at the White House?

Some presidents prefer to have Secret Service agents in the costume, while others feel comfortable with staffers and interns.

There are two notable figures who have donned the bunny ears. The first was Ursula Meese, wife of Attorney General Edward Meese during the Reagan administration.

The second was former Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who wore the costume in 2008 during the George W. Bush Easter event, The Wrap reported.

“Presidents come and presidents go, but the bunnies stay,” Schenz would often say, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Why do the Easter bunny costumes matter?

It’s a silly tradition, but one that presidential families and guests for the event look forward to each year that provides some lightheartedness to a place with such gravity.

Friends of Schenz have continued providing the costumes for the event after Schenz passed away in 2020 from lung disease.

“One of the things he wanted to see was the Easter Bunnies continue to go to the White House, and we promised we would as long as the White House would let us,” a friend of Schenz told BuzzFeed News.

