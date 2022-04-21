CNN+ is shut down only 3 weeks after launch, new leadership may be at play

Three weeks post-launch, CNN’s new streaming service plans to shut down.

On Thursday, the media giant confirmed that its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, will shut down CNN+ on April 30.

What they’re saying: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav hopes to house all the different brands under one streaming service, and CNN+ programming is also a part of that.

“In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings, and, for the company, a more sustainable business model to drive our future investments in great journalism and storytelling,” Discovery’s streaming boss J.B. Perrette said in a statement.

“We have very exciting opportunities ahead in the streaming space and CNN, one of the world’s premier reputational assets, will play an important role there,” Perrette added.

Details: The decision comes after the merger, which makes current plans incompatible.



CNN+ had close to 150,0000 subscribers. According to Axios, CNN executives considered the launch a success, but Warner Bros. Discovery wants to build one giant service around HBO Max.

To cut costs and streamline leadership, many high-level positions at WarnerMedia are being eliminated.

Originally, CNN+ wasn’t going to be like cable news. Instead, it featured a variety of live daily and weekly shows, live news coverage and original TV shows and movies like “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

