BYU’s Gideon George is out of the transfer portal, says ‘Finishing what we started’

It’s been a bad week for the BYU Cougars men’s basketball program as far as the transfer portal is concerned, but there is some good news.

On3’s Matt Zenitz first reported Thursday afternoon that Cougars forward Gideon George has removed his name from the portal, and George announced as such about an hour later.

The Zone Sports Network’s Jake Hatch had reported George’s and Caleb Lohner’s intention to enter the portal on Monday.

While George’s announcement Thursday indicated he plans on returning to BYU, he announced on April 8 his intention to enter his name into the NBA draft.

George will have until June 1 to have workouts with NBA teams before deciding if he is going to keep his name in the June 23 draft or return to school.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound George averaged 8.8 points and exactly five rebounds per game last season for the Cougars.

George, a native of Nigeria, was a senior last season but has one season of eligibility remaining because of the pandemic.

Five other players from BYU’s roster last season have announced their intention to enter the portal.